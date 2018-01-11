 »   »   » Before Sketch: Box Office Analysis Of Vikram's Previous 5 Movies!

Chiyaan Vikram is gearing up to set the box office on fire with Sketch, which is the actor's special gift for the audiences for the Pongal season. The film graces the big screens tomorrow (January 12, 2018).
Sketch has been tagged as a mass entertainer and Vikram, who is quite selective about the project that he commits, is expected to recreate the same success of his mass entertainers from the past like Dhool, Saamy, Gemini etc.
Directed by Vijay Chander, Sketch is expected to gift Vikram yet another huge blockbuster. Before the mass arrival of Sketch, here we take you through an analysis on the box office performances of Vikram's previous 5 movies.
Iru Mugan
Iru Mugan had hit the theatres in the year 2016. The science-fiction movie, which featured Vikram as both the protagonist and the antagonist met with decent reviews upon its release. Iru Mugan had a fine run in the theatres and reportedly, crossed the 100-Crore mark at the box office to earn the superhit tag.
10 Endrathukkulla
10 Endrathakkulla was high on expectations. The film, helmed by Goli Soda fame Vijay Melton was touted to be a mass entertainer but disappointingly, the film failed to create a connect with the audiences. The film had a decent start but couldn't sustain the same in the later days and hence, failed to make an impact at the box office.
I
I, the magnum opus of Shankar and Chiyaan Vikram met with an astounding opening at the box office. The big budget venture, once again showcased the brilliance of Vikram and he received laurels for the effort that he had put in for the character. Despite the mixed reviews that it received initially, the film raced ahead at the box office and entered the coveted 200-Crore club.
David
David was a bilingual film, which was released in Tamil and Hindi. Vikram was the common factor in both the versions and he essayed the same role in both Hindi and Tamil. David went on to receive a cult-fan following as the time progressed. Vikram too, impressed one and all with his performance. Reportedly, the film did an average business at the box office.
Thaandavam
Thaandavam, marked the second association of Vikram and AL Vijay after the successful venture Deivathirumagal. Hence, the expectations were bound to be high and the team was expected to deliver yet another big hit. But, Thaandavam met with mixed reviews upon its release with critics blaming the cliched storyline. Nevertheless, the film went on to do an above average business at the box office.