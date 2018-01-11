 »   »   » Before Thaana Serndha Koottam: Box Office Analysis Of Suriya’s Previous 5 Movies!

Suriya is all set to begin the year 2018 with the big release of Thaana Serndha Koottam, a film which has been in the news ever since its announcement days.
Directed by Vignesh Sivan, Thaana Serndha Koottam is expected to set the cash registers ringing at the box office by offering a grand Pongal treat to the audiences. Suriya too, will be aiming to deliver a blockbuster movie and going by the reports, Thaana Serndha Koottam has everything in to emerge as a super success.
Thaana Serndha Koottam is all set to make a big release across India. Meanwhile, before the big arrival of Thaana Serndha Koottam, here we take you through an analysis on the box office performances of Suriya's previous 5 movies..
Singam 3
Singam 3, which released in January 2017 came in to the theatres amidst huge expectations. The film did some amazing pre-release business and was touted to do a better business than the previous 2 films of the franchise.
Singam 3 got an excellent start at the box office and the makers claimed that the film crossed the 100-Crore mark within 6 days of run. However, the film couldn't make an impact in other regions like Kerala and Telugu speaking regions.
24
24, directed by Vikram Kumar featured Suriya in three different roles. This time travel movie was praised a lot for its quality content and different style of making. Suriya too received huge praises for his portrayal of the three characters, especially the negative character Athreya. 24 did a fine business in the theatres and reportedly joined the 100-Crore club and emerged as a box office success.
Pasanga 2
Pasanga 2, directed by Pandiraj was produced by Suriya under his home banner. This children-based film had Suriya in a special role by doing an extended cameo appearance. The film gained decent reviews upon its release and had a decent run in the theatres.
Maassu Engira Maasilamani
Maassu marked the first association of Suriya and popular film-maker Venkat Prabhu. The much awaited film had a very different theme, but it didn't go down well with all sections of the audiences. While certain sections loved the different attempt, others were disappointed with the effort of the team. Altogether, Maassu couldn't make the required impact at the box office.
Anjaan
Anjaan came in to the theatres amidst huge expectations as this marked the first film of Suriya and ace film-maker Lingusamy. The film had a sensational start in all the releasing centres but the movie met with mixed reviews upon its release. The film could only manage to do an average business at the box office.