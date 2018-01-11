 »   »   » Before Thaana Serndha Koottam: Box Office Analysis Of Suriya’s Previous 5 Movies!

Suriya is all set to begin the year 2018 with the big release of Thaana Serndha Koottam, a film which has been in the news ever since its announcement days.

Directed by Vignesh Sivan, Thaana Serndha Koottam is expected to set the cash registers ringing at the box office by offering a grand Pongal treat to the audiences. Suriya too, will be aiming to deliver a blockbuster movie and going by the reports, Thaana Serndha Koottam has everything in to emerge as a super success.



Thaana Serndha Koottam is all set to make a big release across India. Meanwhile, before the big arrival of Thaana Serndha Koottam, here we take you through an analysis on the box office performances of Suriya's previous 5 movies..

