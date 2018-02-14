 »   »   » Valentine's Day Special! Best Love Proposal Scenes Of Kollywood

Mouna Raagam

This 1987 blockbuster had layers of emotions coupled in the script. Revathi's varied characterization, Mohan's subtle acting, Karthik's aggressive and instantly lovable character made the movie a runaway blockbuster at the box office.



Manohar, walks to Divya's college and manages to get her out the classroom by convincing both Divya and her class teacher with a cooked-up story. An anxious Divya realizes the bluff made by Manohar. She even warns him about his further motive of stalking, roaming and proposing to her which comes in more of an idea to Manohar who recites same lines and eventually ending up proposing to her.



But this was just the trail as Manohar gets hold of a microphone to propose to Divya after Divya prompts him to do the same but in a sarcastic tone. Manohar makes it look way too simple and effortless and the expressions rendered by both the actors are just appealing.







Vinnaithandi Varuvaayaa

A tale of love between a Tamil Hindu boy and a Malayali Christian girl which swirls up like a roller coaster ride. Karthik (STR) instantly falls in love with Jessie (Trisha) at the very first sight. Jessie, who would be walking down the street with Karthik, assures herself that the duo's relationship could be termed to that of a brother-sister to which Karthik opposes.



Karthik affirms that all the other females could be deemed as his sisters apart from Jessie as he is in love with her. Karthik's proposal is like a Tsunami in still water. The proposal is instant without being superficial and very clear. But what make it more special are the realistic reactions from either of them followed by a breezy BGM by the Mozart of Madras.







Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu

Raghavan, a tough cop, is shown to be dealing only with guns, cases, criminals and crime locations. For a change, the handsome police officer gets a chance to showcase his romantic side as well. He happens to meet Kayalvizhi, his love of his life where he instantly proposes to her.



A highly floored Kayal, though doesn't show the same emotion, plays a bit more. The way Raghavan chooses his words and the blushes of Kayal, will make you watch the scene multiple times. Raghavan, describes his profession, personal character and his future family life in a short scene but in a very effective manner. That sure is enough for Kayal to give thumbs up and nod her head.







Vaaranam Aayiram

Almost every guy wishes for a night train journey with a female companion in his compartment after this movie. Suriya, who would be heading back to his hometown, happens to encounter Meghana. The night backdrop complimented by drizzling rain sets up the scene even better.



Love at first sight, as Suriya relates Meghana to his mother. Suriya gets claustrophobic, jubilant, loved and ecstatic all at the same time, and becomes clear that he has fallen in love. Wasting no time, Suriya proposes to Meghana with some cushioning comparisons of his initial feelings. Before Meghana jumps into conclusion, Suriya woos Meghana by flaunting his guitar and pulling out an old Ilaiyaraaja number.







Alaipayuthey

Standing tall in the list, this proposal scene could be deemed as the best in Tamil cinema. 17 years to this movie and still the magic is intact! A couple of interactions and face-to-face encounters during their local train journey strike the chord between Karthik and Shakthi. Probably one such rare proposal scenes where neither the hero nor heroine recites the phrase "I Love You", yet conveys the crux in the most beautiful manner.



Karthik gets down from his train and moves fast towards Shakthi's train. In a slim window of 30-odd seconds, Karthik snatches Shakthi's book, gets to know her name and conveys his feeling with just three unconventional yet attractive lines.





