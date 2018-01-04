 »   »   » BEST OF 2017: Pick Your Choice For The Best Tamil Actor Of The Year!

Apart from the sensational Tamil movies that had released in the year 2017, some of the performances of the top Tamil actors of the film industry were also among the major talking points of the previous year.

Almost all the top Tamil actors of the industry had one or more releases in the year 2017 and none of them did disappoint the audiences, as far as the performances are considered.

Now, it is your chance to pick the Best Tamil actor of the year. Among the many, we have shortlisted some names and here are the nominations for the Best Tamil Actor of the year 2017..

Vijay (Mersal) In Mersal, Vijay appeared in three different roles and he was able to give uniqueness to each character. Among the three characters, his portrayal of Vetrimaaran, the father character deserves a special mention as the actor made the role truly a memorable one. Ajith Kumar (Vivegam) Thala Ajith as Ajith Kumar is fondly called, only had a single release in the year 2017 in the form of Vivegam. The actor played a character named Ajay Kumar aka AK, who is an agent. The film had numerous action sequences and the actor had put in a lot of effort for the perfection of the scenes, which won him a lot of praises. Madhavan (Vikram Vedha) Madhavan gave the entire film audiences a big treat in the form of Vikram Vedha. The actor played the character named Vikram, a police officer who upholds values. It was indeed a controlled, subtle and matured performance from the actor, which turned out to be one of the biggest positives of the movie. Dhanush (VIP 2) Through the film VIP 2, Dhanush once again stepped into the shoes of the character Raghuvaran, which is one of the most celebrated onscreen characters of the actor. This time too, he didn't disappoint and put up a fine show as the central character. Arun Vijay (Kuttram 23) The film Kuttram 23 turned out to be a crucial one for Arun Vijay. The actor, who played the role of a police officer in the movie came up with a matured performance. In fact, he suited the role perfectly well and won the love of the audiences. Gautham Karthik (Rangoon) Gautham Karthik had a good number of releases in the year 2017. But, it was his performance in the film Rangoon, that fetched him a lot of praises. The actor portrayed the role of a youngster named Venkat in this crime thriller, to perfection. Jayam Ravi (Vanamagan) Jayam Ravi once again proved his versatility with his notable performance in the film Vanamagan. In the film, the actor played a character of a tribal named Jaara. It is not an easy character to play but the actor pulled it off with ease. Karthi (Theeran Adhigaram Ondru) Karthi's portrayal of the police officer named Theeran Thirumaran paved way for one of the career best performances of the actor. The actor did put up an impressive show and he did fit in perfectly into the shoes of an ideal police officer. Sivakarthikeyan (Velaikkaran) Sivakarthikeyan came up with the film Velaikkaran, towards the fag end of the year. The actor got to play a different role in this movie, with due importance given to emotional and intense sequences. With his performance, Sivakarthikeyan proved that he could handle such roles with ease. Suriya (Singham 3) Suriya's third outing as Durai Singham was packed with more energy and vigour. The actor once again impressed with the powerful portrayal of this character, which has a huge fan a following. Suriya as Durai Singham once again packed a powerful punch. Vijay Antony (Annadurai) Vijay Antony came up with the much awaited film Annadurai, which offered a good scope of performance for the actor in him. He played dual roles of twin brothers in the film and was successful in their portrayal. Vijay Sethupathi (Karuppan) Vijay Sethupathi had a fantastic 2017. His amazing portrayal of Vedha in the film Vikram Vedha was definitely the talk of Kollywood. Apart from that, he also impressed the audiences with his act in the film Karuppan, in which he played the role of a villager. Vishal (Thupparivaalan) Vishal played the role of a highly skilled detective named Kaniyan Poongudran in the film Thupparivaalan. This detective had some unique characteristics and they were quite safe in the hands of an actor like Vishal.

