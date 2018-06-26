 »   »   »  Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2: These Hilarious Memes Are Too Good To Be Missed

The much-hyped reality show Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 started on June 16, 2018 much to the delight of the fans. And, it already seems to have become the talk of the town for all the right reasons. Just like the first season, the second season too features veteran actor-director Kamal Haasan as the host. The 'Ulaga Nayagan' seems to be in top form and his chemistry with the contestants too is quite spot on. Bigg Boss Season 2 also features a nice mix of participants and this has added to the buzz around the show. Aishwarya Dutta, Shariq and Janani are some of the contestants who grabbed attention during the first week. Similarly, incidents such as Nithya-Mumtaz's fight and Janani-Aishwarya's raunchy lip-lock too have gone a long way in making the show a hit with the viewers

With Bigg Boss Season 2 mania in full swing, here is a look at the craziest memes that are creating a buzz on the social media. These will surely leave the fans in splits.

Ouch! Yashika looked quite glamorous in the photo that was shared on the social media while announcing her entry into Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2. As such, most fans were a bit surprised to see her in a de-glam look on the show. And, not surprisingly they trolled her with this meme. A Dig At Nithya-Thadi Balaji This meme takes a dig at RJ Thadi Balaji and his estranged wife Nithya. It suggests that the viewers might feel that the show is taking place in their house. Not Even Riyaz Khan Was Spared Recently, Shariq said that he considers Mumtaz to be like his mother. And, believe it or not, some fans used this as an opportunity to troll his dad/veteran actor Riyaz Khan. How naughty! Aishwarya Dutta's Tamil Is Too Funny! The fans seem to be quite amused by Aishwarya's attempts at speaking Tamil and are trolling the Bengali lady to their heart's content. The social media can be a cruel place indeed. Kamal The 'Relationship Counsellor' This meme features Kamal in his famous 'Avvai Shanmugi' avatar and again takes a dig at Nithya-Thadi Balaji. Most fans seem to be obsessed with this estranged couple.

