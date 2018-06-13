 »   »   »  Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2: The Latest Updates About Kamal Haasan's Show

Contestants List

Recently, rumours of actress Sneha being a part of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 began doing the rounds. And, needless to say, this created a buzz amongst the fans. However, Sneha soon dismissed the rumours and called them 'baseless'.

"Dear all am not part of biggboss2. DOT! It's completely a baseless rumour. I am happy where n what I am. Wish some of our media friends had some courtesy to check with me before spreading such news!," she added.

Similarly, actress Raai Laxmi too has made it clear that she will not be participating in the show.

These speculations will most probably come to an end only once the names of the contestants are officially released.

Starting Date

Bigg Boss 2 Tamil will start on June 17, 2018 and might last for 2 months. The second season is likely to be grander and more gripping than the first one.

Bigg Boss To Be Aired On Star Vijay

Bigg Boss 2 Tamil will be aired on Star Vijay and is likely to garner good TRPs It will most probably air around 8 or 9 pm.

Will Kamal Haasan Talk Politics On The Show?

As mentioned previously, Kamal Haasan will host Bigg Boss Tamil 2. Considering the fact that he has now entered politics, one can expect him to make quite a few biting comments on burning issues on the show. It will also be interesting to see what type of rapport he shares with the contestants.

Audience Expectations

The lovely Oviya was undoubtedly the show stealer on Bigg Boss Tamil. She won hearts thanks to her bold attitude and tender romance with Aarav. As such, fans will be hoping that Bigg Boss 2 Tamil gives them another Oviya and keeps them hooked.