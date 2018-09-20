 »   »   »  Bigg Boss Tamil Ex-contestant Julie's Amman Thayee Teaser Ends Up Being Trolled Mercilessly!

Ever since Julie of Bigg Boss fame rose to the limelight from the reality show, there has always been an unprecedented negative vibe and response from the audience and social media users towards her. No matter what step she takes, people are all game to lambaste the aspiring actress and at times, it also infers the fact that the controversial ex-contestant irks the audience. Be it her public appearance to colleges/functions or her short stint as a host for a popular dance-based reality show, Odi Vilayadu Paapa, there appeared to be no clemency from the audience.

The latest to join the bandwagon of infamous response under Julie's bucket is a new movie's teaser. Yes, you read it right! Despite several criticisms and negative trend, the gritty girl has bagged a movie opportunity which has unveiled its teaser. The teaser was released on 19th Sept via YouTube, which was trolled mercilessly for many reasons.

Teaser Review

The 30-second-long teaser renders a feel of a typical "Grama Devathai" kind of a plot and execution. However, editing and cinematography appear to be way too cheesy and amateurish. Daily mega serials these days come up with impressive graphics and camera-work, while Amman Thaaye literally appears to be a product shot from a mobile phone's camera. These observations are not just from the review standpoint, but also the opinion from a majority section of the audience.

In addition to the mediocre technical work, appearance of Julie and her name has invoked a huge kind of response and troll. It could either be severe financial crunch or a cost-saving measure from the production house going by the output of the teaser's quality.

The teaser has hit 75K views with 234 Likes and a whopping 856 Dislikes. A couple of weeks back, a lyrical audio single crooned by legendary singer, LR Eswari was released. The song has hit close to 130K views with 673 Likes and a staggering 1.4K Dislikes. A small section of audience feels that despite negativity and public outburst, Julie should be given her due for facing the wrath of the audience and capitalizing on the overall scene, making a decent fortune of earning.

Cast and Crew

Amman Thaaye features Maria Juliana, Anbu & Saran in the main lead. The movie is being bankrolled by Kesav Productions & RA Thamizhan Productions, while Mageshwaran & Chandra Hasan have steered the movie. Premkumar Sivaperuman has composed music who has been complimented by Devar Kumaravel.