 »   »   »  Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2: Aishwarya Dutta and Yashika Anand Face An Unexpected Problem

The second and latest season of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss Tamil kicked off on Sunday(June 17, 2018) much to the delight of countless fans. Needless to say, the opening episode was quite good. And, during the opening episode, host Kamal Haasan introduced us to the participants. Interestingly Dhadi Bhalajie and his estranged wife Nithya were two of the contestants on the show. Not surprisingly, fans expected the two to confront each other on Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 in a bid to iron out all the differences. All in all, the stage was set for some compelling drama.

A few days later, it is clear that Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 is going to be a compelling watch. However, contrary to the expectations, Bhalajie and Nithya are not the ones at the centre of all the drama. Believe it or not, the two people who seem to be at the centre of a developing controversy are Yashika Anand and Aishwarya Dutta.

The two ladies are not native speakers of Tamil and language has become a problem for them. Punjabi woman Yashika and Bengali lady Aishwarya make it a point to speak in Tamil on the show. And, it goes without saying, their efforts are commendable. While there might still be scope for improvement, the output is decent.

Interestingly, the viewers have taken note of these efforts and seem to be warming up to them. In fact, most of them feel that they deserve to be praised for trying to overcome the language barrier. Unfortunately for the ladies, many of their fellow contestants do not feel that way. As a result, the ladies are feeling like 'outsiders'. In fact, recently, they were seen discussing the issue on TV.

This is indeed an unexpected problem and let us hope that the situation doesn't worsen in the days to come.

So, will Aishwarya and Yashika be able to overcome this situation? Will their fellow contestants accept them? Let us know what you think.