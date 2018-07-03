 »   »   »  Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 Day 16: The 'Ex Factor' Wrecks Aishwarya-Shariq's Relationship

Related Articles
The Kamal Haasan-hosted Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 has become the talk of the town for a variety of reasons. In fact, it would not be wrong to say that it is the hottest and most controversial show on the small screen today. Just like the first season, the second/current season too, features several twists and a host of interesting contestants. However, the action is a lot wilder this time around. And, it seems that things will become even raunchier in the days to come. With Bigg Boss Season 2 in full swing, here is a look at what happened on Day 16.
Mumtaz Is In Tears
Mumtaz was quite close to Mamathi Chatri and shared a lovely bond with her. As such, she was deeply hurt by her elimination over the weekend. The veteran was seen crying and this made everyone feel bad. Mahat tried to distract her by cracking a few jokes and this made her feel better.
Shariq's Confession
Shariq seemed to be in a bad mood and looked dull.Seeing him in a bad frame of mind, the Punjabi lady Yashika Anand decided to chat with him. During the chat, the young man revealed that he once had a girlfriend but was forced to break up with her because of family issues. As expected, his innocent confession created a buzz amongst the fans.
Aishwarya Loses Her Cool
Shariq's confession did not go down well with Aishwarya, The Bengali lady broke down and said that she was being fooled by the teenager. She also asked the housemates to nominate her as she wanted to leave the show.
Aishwarya Lashes Out At Yashika
An upset Aishwarya lashed out at her buddy Yashika and accused her of behaving inappropriately. This led to a heated argument between the two. Mahat played the peacemaker between the two and this brought things under control.
Shariq Apologises To Aishwarya
Later in the day, Shariq apologised to Aishwarya for not telling her about his ex-girlfriend and said that he would not do such a thing again. This pacified Aishwarya and the day ended on a good note. It will be worth seeing if this relationship stands the test of time.
