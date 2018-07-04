English
 »   »   »  Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 Day 17: Nithya-Balaji Set Aside Their Differences; Mumtaz Throws A Tantrum

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 Day 17: Nithya-Balaji Set Aside Their Differences; Mumtaz Throws A Tantrum

Written By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    The second season of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss Tamil kicked off on June 16, 2018, much to the delight of the fans. And, it seems to have become the talk of the town in no time. Just like the first season, Bigg Boss Season 2 features a host of interesting participants and several wild twists. However, the action seems to be a lot wilder/raunchier this time around. And, it would not be too surprising if things become crazier in the days to come.

    With Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 picking up steam, here is a look at what happened during episode 17.

    A Challenging Task

    Early on the show, the contestants were divided into two groups. Thereafter, each group was asked to stop water leaking from a tank that was kept in the garden area. As expected, this task created a buzz amongst the viewers.

    Nithya And Thadi Balaji Set Aside Their Differences

    Thadi Balaji and his estranged wife Nithya have not been on talking terms right from day 1. And, needless to say, this has often resulted in tense situations on the show. As such, many fans felt they would avoid each other during the task. However, contrary to the expectations, the two set aside their differences and worked together. It will be worth watching if this has a positive impact on their personal equation in the days to come.

    Mumtaz Behaves Like a Brat AGAIN

    Mumtaz, who was recently pulled up by host Kamal Haasan for breaking some important rules, behaved like a 'drama queen' again. She insulted Mahat and Janani and this left a bad taste in the mouth. Her dominating nature ticked off the other contestants and established her as a troublemaker.

    A New Task

    After the first task ended, Bigg Boss gave the housemates a new one. As part of the new task, the contestants were asked to throw water at their colleagues who would collect it in a tub. Mumtaz's team won the task and this gave her fans a reason to rejoice.

    Shariq Lashes Out At Vaishnavi

    During the task, the winning team apparently violated a rule and this did not go down well with Shariq. The teenager lashed out at 'Captain' Vaishnavi and added that Mumtaz's team should have been disqualified. As a result of the confrontation, the day ended on a bitter note.

    Read more about: bigg boss tamil season 2
    Story first published: Wednesday, July 4, 2018, 11:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 4, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue