 »   »   »  Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 Day 17: Nithya-Balaji Set Aside Their Differences; Mumtaz Throws A Tantrum

A Challenging Task

Early on the show, the contestants were divided into two groups. Thereafter, each group was asked to stop water leaking from a tank that was kept in the garden area. As expected, this task created a buzz amongst the viewers.

Nithya And Thadi Balaji Set Aside Their Differences

Thadi Balaji and his estranged wife Nithya have not been on talking terms right from day 1. And, needless to say, this has often resulted in tense situations on the show. As such, many fans felt they would avoid each other during the task. However, contrary to the expectations, the two set aside their differences and worked together. It will be worth watching if this has a positive impact on their personal equation in the days to come.

Mumtaz Behaves Like a Brat AGAIN

Mumtaz, who was recently pulled up by host Kamal Haasan for breaking some important rules, behaved like a 'drama queen' again. She insulted Mahat and Janani and this left a bad taste in the mouth. Her dominating nature ticked off the other contestants and established her as a troublemaker.

A New Task

After the first task ended, Bigg Boss gave the housemates a new one. As part of the new task, the contestants were asked to throw water at their colleagues who would collect it in a tub. Mumtaz's team won the task and this gave her fans a reason to rejoice.

Shariq Lashes Out At Vaishnavi

During the task, the winning team apparently violated a rule and this did not go down well with Shariq. The teenager lashed out at 'Captain' Vaishnavi and added that Mumtaz's team should have been disqualified. As a result of the confrontation, the day ended on a bitter note.