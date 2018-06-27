 »   »   »  Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 Day 9: Mahat Turns Up The Heat As He Gets Into Bed With Yashika & Aishwarya

Mahat's Disappearing Act

Mahat, who has kept a relatively low profile so far, became the talk of the town when he suddenly disappeared from the men's bedroom. Soon the housemates began panicking and decided to look for him.

Mahat Gets Into Bed With Yashika And Aishwarya

After some time, the housemates decided to look for Mahat in the ladies' bedroom. To their surprise, they ultimately found him 'sleeping with' Aishwarya and Yashika. Needless to this, this raunchy moment left the viewers in a state of shock.

Surprising Reactions

While the women did not seem to have any issues with the prank, the men criticised Mahat's actions. Mahat defended his actions by saying that there was nothing cheap about the prank.

Daniel Pope Saves The Day

Needless to say, the situation soon became tense. However, Daniel Pope's timely intervention went a long way in bringing things under control. As such, a major showdown was averted.

Not A First

Interestingly, this not the first time that a raunchy moment has turned up the heat on Bigg Boss Tamil 2. Last week, Janani and Aishwarya had locked lips and lit the screen on fire.

To Conclude...

In just over a week, Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 has emerged as the king of the small screen and this is a remarkable achievement. While its bold content is bound to ruffle a few feathers, it's helped it grab plenty of attention and that's the bottom-line.