 »   »   »  Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 Episode 11: Mumtaz Behaves Like A Brat, Aishwarya-Yashika Turn Up The Heat

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 Episode 11: Mumtaz Behaves Like A Brat, Aishwarya-Yashika Turn Up The Heat

    The Kamal Haasan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 kicked off on June 16, 2018 much to the delight of the fans. And, not surprisingly, it's become the talk of the town in no time. Just like the first season, the second one too features some interesting contestants and some wild twists. However, the action seems to be a lot more unhinged this time around. In fact, during the first week, we even saw a lip-lock between Janani and Aishwarya Dutta.

    With the show in its second week, the action seems to be becoming wilder. Here is a look at some of the most controversial moments from episode 11.

    Mumtaz's Tantrums

    Actress Mumtaz woke up in a foul mood and began the morning on a bad note. Bigg Boss' decision to lock the ladies' changing room did not go down well with her and she refused to take part in any of the tasks.

    Open Defiance

    An irritated Mumtaz took off her mic and broke a major rule much to the shock of the other contestants. Following this, the men in the house ('masters') decided to punish her and asked her to clean the pool. However, she refused to follow the instructions. And, not surprisingly, this led to a futile argument.

    A Warning From Bigg Boss

    With things getting out of hand, Bigg Boss sent a letter to Mumtaz and informed her that the ladies' room would be opened only during emergencies. Despite the warning, Mumtaz refused to perform the task. As a result, Aishwarya and Yashika were forced to do it for her.

    A Task For The Ladies

    After a while, the ladies were asked to put on a show for the men. This created a buzz in the house and the women got busy. After several rounds of brainstorming, they were able to work out the finer details of their respective gigs.

    Aishwarya And Yashika Turn Up The Heat

    As a part of the task, Aishwarya and the Punjabi girl Yashika floored the men with a sensuous act which lit the screen on fire. We are sure, their antics would have made the viewers go weak at the knees.

    Some More Fun And A Good End

    While Aishwarya and Yashika impressed with their act, Mamatha bored the men with her bizarre singing. Similarly, Nithya and Mumtaz too did not make much of an impact. However, Riythika managed to leave the men in splits with her act. All in all, the tense day ended on a good note.

    Read more about: bigg boss tamil season 2
    Story first published: Thursday, June 28, 2018, 13:28 [IST]
