 »   »   »  Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 Episode 12: Thadi Balaji Abuses Nithya, No One Comes To Her Aid

Actor Kamal Haasan's Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 kicked off last week amidst much fanfare. And, it seems to have become the talk of the town in no time. Unlike the first season, the current one is completely unhinged and features bold content. A lot has already happened on the show and left the fans asking for more. The lip-lock between Aishwarya and Janani is just one example of how the reality showis redefining the tenets of Tamil television. With Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 now in its second week, the action seems to be picking up in a big way. Here is a look at how things played out during episode 12.
Senrayan Tries To Play Peacemaker Between Nithya-Thadi Balaji
Senrayan tried convince Nithya to get back with her husband Thadi Balaji and this ticked off the lady. She flat out refused to take his 'advice' seriously and made it clear that she would never forgive her estranged husband.
Thadi Balaji Abuses Nithya
The controversial RJ did not like Nithya's attitude and lashed out at her. He abused and insulted her like never before and this left the viewers in a state of shock. Following this, Thadi Balaji refused to give her any tasks.
Nithya Comes Under Fire
Later on, Bigg Boss ended the 'master-slave' task and asked the housemates to choose the worst 'slave'. After discussing the matter amongst themselves, the contestants said that Nithya was the worst slave. Explaining her situation, she said that her 'master' Thadi Balaji refused to cooperate with her and that was responsible for her poor performance.
Role Reversal
Soon the contestants were told that the men in the house would become slaves while the women would be their masters. Not surprisingly, Nithya became Thadi Balaji's master and this complicated things further.
A Spineless Act!
The situation soon turned from bad to worse and Thadi Balaji humiliated his estranged wife again. Surprisingly, none of the contestants bothered to stop Thadi Balaji from insulting the helpless Nithya.
The Male Ego Takes A Beating
Most of the men failed to take the task seriously and refrained from acting as slaves. Balaji and Daniel Pope in particular behaved like spoilt kids during the task.
Ending Things On A Good Note
Towards the end of the day, the men put on a show for the ladies and this helped in bringing things under control. All in all, the day ended on a good note.
