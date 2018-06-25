 »   »   »  Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 Episode 7: Love Blossoms Between Aishwarya Dutta And A Much Younger Shariq

Last year, the much-loved Kamal Haasan added a new dimension to his career when he hosted Bigg Boss Tamil and left the viewers asking for more. Now, one year later, the 'Ulaga Nayagan' is ruling the small screen again. Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 kicked off on June 16, 2018 and became the talk of the town in no time. The show features an interesting mix of participants and has proved to be wilder than the first season.

As it so happens, much to the surprise of countless fans, actress Aishwarya Dutta has become the centre of attention on Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 for the spiciest reasons possible. The Bengali lady first grabbed attention when she locked lips with Janani and turned up the heat in a big way. The incident made her the talk of the town and the new sweetheart of the fans.

Interestingly, even before the frenzy surrounding her actions could die down, Aishwarya found herself in the spotlight again when Shariq confessed that he is falling in love with her. The two had a long discussion about their budding romance. However, nothing came out of it as Aishwarya maintained that though she likes him she does not want to hurt anyone through her actions. Shariq ultimately said that he would think about the issue after exiting the house.

Needless to say, their budding romance has created quite a buzz amongst the viewers. And, not surprisingly, the age difference between Shariq and Aishwarya has added to the curiosity surrounding their friendship. Believe it or not, Shariq was born in 1999 and is a teenager. On the other hand, Aishwarya was born in 1990 and is nearly 10 years his senior. It will be worth watching if the age difference affects their relationship in the future. Either way, Shariq and Aishwarya's romance is likely to be a highlight of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 in the days to come.