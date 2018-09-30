English
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 Grand Finale: Who Will Emerge As The Winner?

    Last year, the veteran actor-director Kamal Haasan added a new dimension to his career when he made his small screen debut with Bigg Boss Tamil and impressed one and all with his hosting skills. This June, he returned to the small screen with Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 and once again proved that he is the coolest host ever. Just like the first season, the second one too clicked with the audience in no time and became a rage.

    Just like its predecessor, Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 has managed to captivate the fans with its wild twists and engaging format. However, unlike the first season, the current one has been quite unpredictable and this has helped it become even more popular with 'Gen Y'.

    Tonight(September 30, 2018), Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 is set to set to come to an end and the 'grand finale' promises to be an extravaganza. The show is set to begin and the winner's name will be announced shortly. Stay tuned.

    In the meantime, here is a look at the three finalists

    Riythvika

    Unlike the other finalists, Riythvika has had a relatively non-controversial stay in house and managed to play it safe. It will be worth watching whether this helps her win the big prize or not.

    Aishwaya Dutta

    The resident controversy queen of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2, Aishwarya Dutta has often grabbed attention for all the wrong reasons. During the infamous ‘Hitler' task, she dumped garbage on Thadi Balaji and left everyone in a state of shock. At various points during the show, she also fought with Sendrayan, Shariq and Yashika.

    Vijayalakshmi

    Viji entered Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 as a ‘wild card' and made an impact in no time at all. She grabbed plenty of attention because of her feud with Aishwarya. At times, the ladies fought so bitterly that it unnerved the other participants.

    Story first published: Sunday, September 30, 2018, 19:15 [IST]
