 »   »   »  Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 Grand Finale: Who Will Emerge As The Winner?

Last year, the veteran actor-director Kamal Haasan added a new dimension to his career when he made his small screen debut with Bigg Boss Tamil and impressed one and all with his hosting skills. This June, he returned to the small screen with Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 and once again proved that he is the coolest host ever. Just like the first season, the second one too clicked with the audience in no time and became a rage.

Just like its predecessor, Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 has managed to captivate the fans with its wild twists and engaging format. However, unlike the first season, the current one has been quite unpredictable and this has helped it become even more popular with 'Gen Y'.

Tonight(September 30, 2018), Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 is set to set to come to an end and the 'grand finale' promises to be an extravaganza. The show is set to begin and the winner's name will be announced shortly. Stay tuned.

In the meantime, here is a look at the three finalists