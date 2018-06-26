 »   »   »  Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2: Here's Why Aishwarya Dutta Has Become The Sweetheart Of The Fans

Related Articles
Last year, veteran actor-director Kamal Haasan became the talk of the town when he hosted Bigg Boss Tamil and left the viewers asking for more. The show created a buzz amongst the fans thanks to its bold content and unpredictable twists. . Now, a year later, the National award winner is ruling the small screen again. Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 kicked off on June 16, 2018 much to the delight of the viewers and it's become a rage in no time.
When the show started, most viewers felt that RJ Thadi Balaji and his estranged wife Nithya would be the focus of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2. However, contrary to the expectations, it is actress Aishwarya Dutta who has become the centre of all attention. With the lovely lady making headlines, here is a look at why she has become the most 'must-see' contestant on Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2.
Her Bold Antics
Last week, Aishwarya left the viewers in a state of shock when she locked lips when with Janani and turned up the heat in a big way. This was bold act made her the new sweetheart of the younger generation.
Aishwarya Finds A Soulmate In Shariq?
On the weekend episode of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2, 19-year-old Shariq admitted that he has feelings for the Bengali lady and indicated that love is in the air. Responding to his comments, Aishwarya called the teenager a 'friend' and she refrained from making any long-term commitments. This budding romance has grabbed eyeballs and made the show a spicy affair.
She's Got Kamal's Backing
On the weekend episode, the 'Ulaga Nayagan' praised Aishwarya for trying to speak in Tamil despite not being a native speaker of the language and this sent her fans into a state of frenzy. It is good see her efforts being appreciated by none other than Kamal himself.
Aishwarya's Softer Side Has Won Hearts
On the June 21 episode of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2, Aishwarya narrated a touch story about how her family once faced financial difficulties during a festival. And, as expected, her story made fans love her even more. It also moved Mumtaz to tears and made gave the fans some idea of the hardships she has faced in life.
