 »   »   »  Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2: Here's Why The Nithya-Thadi Balaji Situation Is Creepy And Disturbing

Thadi Balaji Is Playing A Dirty Game

Thadi Balaji has left no stone unturned to project himself as a 'jilted lover' who is trying to regain his estranged wife's love. However, at the same time, he has not missed out on a single opportunity to criticise Nithya and portray her as the villain. In fact, during one of the episodes he even used some bad language while talking about his wife. All in all, he is playing a dirty game and trying to tarnish her reputation.

Too Many Peacemakers

Almost everyone on the show is keen to play peacemaker between Nithya and Thadi Balaji. And, as a result, Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 has become a bit one dimensional. In fact, some fans have even gone to the extent of saying that Bigg Boss Tamil 2 is a glorified version of the controversial show Solvathellam Unmai which revolves around issues such as infidelity and domestic violence. Needless to say, this perception does not bode well for the show.

Nithya's Being Pushed Into A Corner

Thadi Balaji's efforts seem to paid off and Nithya has been pushed into a corner. Most contestants have apparently come to the conclusion that she is a haughty 'home-wrecker'. In fact, during an argument, Aishwarya even remarked that it is impossible for a man to live with a person like her.

Nithya's Not Interested In Getting Back With Thadi Balaji

The worst thing about this perverted situation is that most contestants are trying to broker peace between the two even though Nithya is not interested in getting back with her estranged husband. She has made up her mind but no one seems to be respecting her choice. And, such a thing should not be tolerated under any circumstances. Enough said!