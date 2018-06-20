 »   »   »  Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2: Interesting Facts About Janani You Didn’t Know

Janani Is A Kamal Haasan Fan

Janani is a die-hard fan of Kamal and considers him to be the most charming man in the world. In fact, she had once said that she would love to take him on a date.

"I think he's the most charming man ever. And I wish I were a little older or he a little younger. And I wouldn't mind breaking my curfew to have a conversation with him," she had told a website

that being on his show might just turn out to be a dream come true for her!

She Dropped Her Surname

During her initial years in the industry, she used the name 'Janani Iyer'. However, last year, she decided to drop her surname and this decision created some buzz amongst her fans. While talking about the decision, she had said there was no 'specific reason' for dropping her surname.

Janani Was Once Linked With Atharvaa

A few years ago, rumours of Janani being in a relationship with Atharvaa had created quite a buzz in the film industry. However, these rumours died down after the actress made it clear that there was no truth behind them.

She Is Not A 'Creature Of The Night'

Unlike her contemporaries, Janani refrains from attending big parties and prefers socialising over a cup of coffee. Last year, she had revealed that she stays with her parents and prefers returning home after wrapping up work.