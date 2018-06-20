 »   »   »  Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2: Interesting Facts About Janani You Didn’t Know

Related Articles
Last year, veteran actor-director Kamal Haasan added a new dimension to his career when he hosted Bigg Boss Tamil and left his fans asking for more. Now, the 'Ulaga Nayagan' is ruling the small screen again. Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 kicked off on Sunday(June 17, 2018) amidst much fanfare. And, in merely two days, it has become the talk of the town. The second and current season of the controversial reality show features an interesting mix of contestants and promises to be more excitingthan the first one.
One of the most popular stars to enter the Bigg Boss house this time around is actress Janani. The young lady is a known name in Kollywood as well as Mollywood and many feel that she has a bright future. With Janani busy with Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2, here is a look at some interesting facts about the young star.
Janani Is A Kamal Haasan Fan
Janani is a die-hard fan of Kamal and considers him to be the most charming man in the world. In fact, she had once said that she would love to take him on a date.
"I think he's the most charming man ever. And I wish I were a little older or he a little younger. And I wouldn't mind breaking my curfew to have a conversation with him," she had told a website
that being on his show might just turn out to be a dream come true for her!
She Dropped Her Surname
During her initial years in the industry, she used the name 'Janani Iyer'. However, last year, she decided to drop her surname and this decision created some buzz amongst her fans. While talking about the decision, she had said there was no 'specific reason' for dropping her surname.
Janani Was Once Linked With Atharvaa
A few years ago, rumours of Janani being in a relationship with Atharvaa had created quite a buzz in the film industry. However, these rumours died down after the actress made it clear that there was no truth behind them.
She Is Not A 'Creature Of The Night'
Unlike her contemporaries, Janani refrains from attending big parties and prefers socialising over a cup of coffee. Last year, she had revealed that she stays with her parents and prefers returning home after wrapping up work.
