 »   »   »  Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 July 11 Preview: Ramya Behaves Like A Brat, Gets Punished

The Kamal Haasan-hosted Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 kicked off nearly a month ago much to the delight of the fans and it still seems to be the top choice of the audience. Just like the much-loved first season, Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 too features a host of interesting contestants and several twists. However, unlike the first season, the current one is completely unhinged. Things have been quite electrifying so far. And, it seems, that the action is going to become even more intense in the days to come. The promo for the July 11, 2018 episode of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 has been released and it is creating a buzz amongst the fans.
Ramya Throws A Tantrum
In the latest promo, Ramya can be seen behaving like a drama queen and giving the other contestants a hard time. She apparently has a problem with the 'thief and police' task and is not keen to participate in it.
Stern Warning From Bigg Boss
The promo also suggests that her actions managed to tick off Bigg Boss who gave her a piece of his mind. Bigg Boss can be heard telling her to get her act together and respect the rules.
Ramya Ignores The Warning
Apparently, these warnings had no impact on Ramya and she continued being a sissy. This ticked off everyone even further. Towards the end of the promo, we see Bigg Boss strip the lady of captaincy and tell her that she would be in the danger zone next week. All in all, it seems that Ramya will fall from grace on tonight's episode.
Is Ramya The New Mumtaz?
During the earlier episodes, actress Mumtaz had behaved like a brat and even gone to the extent of removing her mic. It seems that on tonight's episode, Ramya will be taking a page out of her book and becoming the new drama queen of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2. Enough said!