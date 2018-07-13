 »   »   »  Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 July 13 Preview: Karthi Pays A Visit, Kadaikutty Singam Mania Runs Wild

There's no denying that the latest and current season of Bigg Boss Tamil is the hottest and popular thing on television at present. The Kamal Haasan-hosted reality show kicked off last month and became the talk of the town in no time. Just like the successful first season, Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 too features several unpredictable twists and a host of interesting contestants. However, unlike the first season, the current one is completely unhinged. In fact, during one of the previous episodes, we even saw a lip-lock between Aishwarya and Janani.

Now, here is some good news for Bigg Boss Season 2 fans. In an exciting development, the latest set of promos for the July 13 episode have been released and they are pretty good. In them, actor Karthi is seen interacting with the housemates and having a good time. The star was on the show to promote his film Kadaikutty Singam. It will indeed be a treat to see the housemates interacting with Kollywood's beloved 'Paiyaa'.

Interestingly, a lot happened on Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 this week. Ramya threw a tantrum and irked the other contestants. Similarly, the controversy surrounding Ananth's decision to 'punish' Ponnambalam too created a buzz amongst the viewers. It will be worth watching what happens over the weekend.

On a related note, Kadaikutty Singam is a family-entertainer and features Karthi in the role of a farmer. A Pandiraj directorial, it hit the screens today(July 13, 2018) and has clicked with the audience. Besides Karthi, it also features Akhil actress Sayyeshaa and veteran actor Sathyaraj in the lead. Prior to its release, the Theeran star had said that the film shows the farming community in a new light. Kadaikutty Singam has also been released in Telugu. The Telugu dubbed version is titled Chinna Babu and is expected to do well at the box office.