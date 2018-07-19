 »   »   »  Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 Jul 19 Preview: Housemates Turn Emotional As Orphaned Kids Pay Them A Visit

The Kamal Haasan-hosted Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 is arguably the hottest thing on television today. Just like the much-loved first season, the current one too features several riveting twists and a host of interesting contestants. However, the action seems to a lot wilder this time around. During one of the earlier episodes, we saw a sizzling lip-lock between Janani and the Bengali lady Aishwarya Dutta. As expected, the hot moment created a buzz amongst the fans and ruffled a few feathers. Similarly, over the past few weeks, Yashika and Mahat have been grabbing eyeballs because of their antics.

Now, here is some heart-warming news for the show's die-hard fans. As it so happens, the promo for the July 19 episode of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 has been released. And, it indicates that tonight's episode is going to be quite different from the previous ones. In the promo, we see some orphaned kids interacting with the contestants and spending time with them. Needless to say, the kids look innocent and seem to be enjoying their outing to the fullest.

In a separate promo for the same episode, we see the kids telling the contestants about their backgrounds. Not surprisingly, their stories are sad and truly heartbreaking. The promo shows that most of the housemates were moved to tears when they came to know about their heartbreaking experiences. It goes without saying that today's episode might turn out to be a special one indeed!

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2, just like the its predecessor, is synonymous with controversial moments and heated confrontations. While there is nothing wrong in this, the fact remains that things do become a bit monotonous at times. Tonight's episode is likely to highlight the softer side of the housemates. As such, it might add a new dimension to Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2.