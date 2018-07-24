 »   »   »  Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 July 24 Preview: Mumtaz Throws A Tantrum; Makes Janani feel Uncomfortable!

The second and current season of the much-loved show Bigg Boss Tamil kicked off last month much to the delight of the fans. And, not surprisingly, it became the talk of the town in no time. Just like its predecessor, Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 is quite unpredictable and features several interesting participants. However, unlike the successful first season, the current one seems to be quite unhinged. While the bold content has ruffled a few feathers, it's also helped the Kamal Haasan-hosted show win the TRP war.

Now, here is some news for its die-hard fans. In an exciting development, the promo for the July 24, 2018 episode of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 has been released. And, not surprisingly, it is bound to create a buzz amongst the viewers. In it, Mumtaz can be seen arguing with Janani over some issue. While the exact reason for their fight is not clear, Mumtaz seems to be quite sick of the Balloon actress. In the promo, we also see Janani trying to avoid Mumtaz and her tantrums. It will be worth watching what exactly goes wrong between the two on tonight's episode.

Interestingly, a few episodes ago, Mumtaz had grabbed attention for all the wrong reasons when she broke several rules and refused to cooperate with her fellow housemates. In fact, she had even gone to the extent of removing her mic. Judging by the promo, she is back in 'brat mode'!

Just like Mumtaz, Janani too is no stranger to controversy. Last month, she had grabbed plenty of attention when she locked lips with the Bengali lady Aishwarya. Her bold actions lit the screen on fire and ruffled a few feathers.

On a related note, Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 is slowly but surely heading towards the business end and one can things to really heat up in the days to come.