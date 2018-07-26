 »   »   »  Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 July 26 Preview: This Episode Might Not Be Meant For The Faint-hearted!

It is no secret that the Kamal Haasan-hosted Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 is one of the hottest and most controversial shows on TV today. Just like the highly successful and much-loved first season, the current one too boasts of several twists and some interesting contestants. However, unlike its predecessor, Bigg Boss Season 2 is completely unhinged. In fact, during one of the earlier episodes, we saw Aishwarya and Janani lock lips and create a buzz in the tellyworld. Now, it seems that the buzz surrounding the show is set to reach new heights.

The promo for the July 26 episode of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 has been released, and it indicates that tonight's episode is going to be one explosive affair. Judging by the promo, the contestants were given some task that required them to work together. And, not surprisingly, they fought during the task. If the promo is anything to go by, this episode might turn out to be one uncomfortable affair.

Interestingly, Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 is no stranger to controversy and tantrums. Actress Mumtaz has behaved like a brat on several occasions during her stint on the show. Yesterday (July 25, 2018), she fought with Shariq and ended up complaining about how no one could understand her pain. During an earlier episode, she had misbehaved with the housemates and even removed her mic.

Similarly, a few weeks ago, Thadi Balaji had abused his estranged wife Nithya and ruffled a few feathers. In fact, his behaviour was so shocking that Kamal had to ask him to mind his language.

On a related note, some contestants have already been eliminated from the show. However, sweethearts Yashika and Aishwarya are still there. Similarly, the likes of Shariq and Mahat too have upped their game. All in all, one can expect things to get even spicier/murkier in the days to come. Enough said!