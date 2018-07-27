 »   »   »  Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 July 27 Preview: Vaishnavi-Janani Have An Unexpected Chat About Ponnambala

It's no secret that the highly controversial Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 is one of the most popular and keenly-followed shows on television today. Just like the successful first season, the current season too features a host of wild twists and several interesting participants. However, things seem to be completely 'in your face' and unhinged this time around. In fact, during one of the earlier episodes of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2, we even saw a hot lip-lock scene between the Bengali lady Aishwarya Dutta and actress Janani.

Now, it seems that the buzz surrounding Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 is going to reach new heights. As it so happens, the promo for the July 27, 2018, episode of the show has been released and it is quite exciting. In it, Janani and Vaishnavi can be seen talking about Ponnambalam.

In the promo, Vaishnavi says that she has mixed feelings about the veteran actor and indicates that she does not trust him. However, Janani disagrees with her and adds that she has no reason to dislike him. While the exact reason for this conversation is not known, it can safely be said that Ponnambalam is becoming the focal point of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2.

In case you did not know, Ponnambalam maintained a low profile during the initial weeks of the show. In fact, on one of the episodes, he took a 'nap' when the other housemates were having an argument. A few weeks ago, he became the talk of the town when Ananth put him in 'jail' for behaving inappropriately with women. Most of the housemates had disagreed with this and supported Ponnambalam. Since that day, he has slowly but surely become an integral part of the show.

On a related note, Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 is heading towards the business end and the coming weeks are likely to be quite shocking. Enough said!