 »   »   »  Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2: Kamal Haasan’s Show Runs Into Trouble With The Fringe

The iconic Kamal Haasan is one of the biggest names in Tamil cinema today. Fondly referred to as 'Ulaga Nayagan', the veteran actor-director enjoys a strong fan following thanks to his bold nature and impressive body of work. Over the years, he has starred in several hard-hitting films and this has established him as an artiste par excellence. At present, Kamal is hosting Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2. And, as expected, his awesome approach to the show has made it a hit with the viewers.

Now, Kamal and his show are in the limelight for a shocking reason. In a surprising development, a fringe group has filed a complaint against Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 and stated that it is 'against Tamil culture'. The complaint also states that most of the contestants wear 'inappropriate clothes' on the show.

"Kamal says that he is working for the betterment of Tamils. What is being shown in Bigg Boss is against Tamil culture," reads the complaint.

This is a developing situation and it will be worth watching what happens next.

Interestingly, the first season of Bigg Boss Tamil too had run into trouble with the same fringe group. Back then, Kamal had asked those targeting him to 'bring it on'.

"I am very happy to be hosting Bigg Boss. It is one of my biggest successes in recent times. And no, the protests have not taken away from the excitement of it at all," he had told a leading daily.

On a related note, this is a busy time for Kamal. He will soon be seen in the eagerly-awaited Vishwaroopam 2. It is touted to be a spy-thriller and has been directed by Kamal himself. A sequel to the 2013 release Vishwaroopam, it also has Andrea Jeremiah and Pooja Kumar in the lead. The supporting cast, features names such as Rahul Bose and veteran actor-director Shekhar Kapur.