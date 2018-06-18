 »   »   »  Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2: Meet The Contestants Of Kamal Haasan's Show

Yashika Anand

The teenager is extremely popular on Instagram and has acted in a few films. Some of her most notable films are Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuththu and NOTA.

Ponnambalam

Ponnambalam is a veteran actor and is best known for his lively performance in the Rajinikanth starrer Muthu. His other popular films are Aadu 2, Maasi and Thee.

Mahat

The young actor is best known for essaying a pivotal role in Mankatha. He is likely to get plenty of exposure because of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2.

Daniel Annie Pope

Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara actor Daniel Annie Pope also entered Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2.Let us hope that he has a good stay in the house.

Vaishnavi

The lady is the granddaughter of noted journalist Sa.Viswanathan and Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 might make her a household name. She is definitely one of the contestants we should keep our eyes on.

Janani Iyer

Actress Janani Iyer, who has acted in films like Balloon and Koothara, also entered Bigg Boss Tamil Season and added a new dimension to her career.

Ananth Vaidyanathan

Ananth is a voice trainer and became a popular name because of his stint on Super Singer. Let us hope Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 helps him become more popular.

Ramya NSK

Ramya is a noted singer and the granddaughter of popular actor NS Krishnan. It will be worth watching if she is able to make an impact on Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2.

Senrayan

Actor Senrayan too is going to be a part of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2. Participating in the show might help his career in a big way.

Riythvika

The Madras actress is also one of the contestants on the show and this has created a buzz amongst her fans. Let us hope that she has a long stay in the house.

Mumtaz

The stunning Mumtaz's participation in Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 is bound to create a buzz amongst the movie buffs. Let us see what she brings to the table.

Dhaadi Bhalajie

Dhaadi Bhalajie is a popular VJ-RJ and participating in Bigg Boss Tamil might help his career in a big way. We are sure, his 'listeners' will be keen to learn more about him through the show.

Mamathi Chari

She is a popular name in the TV industry and rose to fame when she anchored a show titled Chellamae Chellam. This is going to be a unique experience for her.

Nithya

She runs an NGO and is the wife of Dhaadi Bhalajie. Seeing the husband-wife duo together will be quite exciting.

Shariq Haasan

Shariq is the son of noted actors Riyaz Khan-Uma Riyaz Khan and is best known for essaying a supporting role in 2016 release Pencil. We wish him good luck for the show.

Aishwarya Dutta

Aishwarya Dutta is a young actress who is best known for her work in films such as Tamizhuku En Ondrai Azhuthavum and Arathu Sinam.