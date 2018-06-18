English
 »   »   »  Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2: Meet The Contestants Of Kamal Haasan's Show

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2: Meet The Contestants Of Kamal Haasan's Show

Written By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Last year, veteran actor Kamal Haasan added a new dimension to his career when he hosted the inaugural season of Bigg Boss Tamil and made a solid impact. The 'Ulaga Nayagan' used the show as a platform to express his views on a host of political issues and this created a buzz amongst the fans.

    Now, he is back to rule the small screen again. The second and latest instalment of Bigg Boss Tamil went on air yesterday(June 17,2018). And as expected, it proved to be a big success. Haasan seemed to be his usual self and his mature style of anchoring clicked with the audience in no time.

    Bigg Boss Tamil

    After briefly touching upon what's in store for the viewers, the star introduced us to the contestants. Needless to say, Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 features some rather interesting participants and one can expect them to become the talk of the town in the days to come. Here is a look at the celebs who are going to be a part of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2.

    Yashika Anand

    The teenager is extremely popular on Instagram and has acted in a few films. Some of her most notable films are Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuththu and NOTA.

    Ponnambalam

    Ponnambalam is a veteran actor and is best known for his lively performance in the Rajinikanth starrer Muthu. His other popular films are Aadu 2, Maasi and Thee.

    Mahat

    The young actor is best known for essaying a pivotal role in Mankatha. He is likely to get plenty of exposure because of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2.

    Daniel Annie Pope

    Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara actor Daniel Annie Pope also entered Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2.Let us hope that he has a good stay in the house.

    Vaishnavi

    The lady is the granddaughter of noted journalist Sa.Viswanathan and Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 might make her a household name. She is definitely one of the contestants we should keep our eyes on.

    Janani Iyer

    Actress Janani Iyer, who has acted in films like Balloon and Koothara, also entered Bigg Boss Tamil Season and added a new dimension to her career.

    Ananth Vaidyanathan

    Ananth is a voice trainer and became a popular name because of his stint on Super Singer. Let us hope Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 helps him become more popular.

    Ramya NSK

    Ramya is a noted singer and the granddaughter of popular actor NS Krishnan. It will be worth watching if she is able to make an impact on Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2.

    Senrayan

    Actor Senrayan too is going to be a part of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2. Participating in the show might help his career in a big way.

    Riythvika

    The Madras actress is also one of the contestants on the show and this has created a buzz amongst her fans. Let us hope that she has a long stay in the house.

    Mumtaz

    The stunning Mumtaz's participation in Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 is bound to create a buzz amongst the movie buffs. Let us see what she brings to the table.

    Dhaadi Bhalajie

    Dhaadi Bhalajie is a popular VJ-RJ and participating in Bigg Boss Tamil might help his career in a big way. We are sure, his 'listeners' will be keen to learn more about him through the show.

    Mamathi Chari

    She is a popular name in the TV industry and rose to fame when she anchored a show titled Chellamae Chellam. This is going to be a unique experience for her.

    Nithya

    She runs an NGO and is the wife of Dhaadi Bhalajie. Seeing the husband-wife duo together will be quite exciting.

    Shariq Haasan

    Shariq is the son of noted actors Riyaz Khan-Uma Riyaz Khan and is best known for essaying a supporting role in 2016 release Pencil. We wish him good luck for the show.

    Aishwarya Dutta

    Aishwarya Dutta is a young actress who is best known for her work in films such as Tamizhuku En Ondrai Azhuthavum and Arathu Sinam.

    Story first published: Monday, June 18, 2018, 12:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 18, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue