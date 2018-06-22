 »   »   »  Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2: Nithya And Thadi Balaji's Relationship Is Murkier Than You Think

Nithya's Complaint

Thadi Balaji and Nithya got married nearly eight years ago and began a new chapter in life. They were soon blessed with a daughter and this added to their joy. The two did not face any issues initially. However, the relationship turned sour last year and Nithya filed a police complaint against her husband. In it, she claimed that he had insulted and beaten her. As expected, this had created a buzz in the industry.

Thadi Balaji's Counter

Reacting to the controversy, the popular comedian had accused Nithya of having an affair and claimed that a guy was threatening to release some 'intimate photos' of his wife. As expected, his allegations made the situation murkier.

Nithya Hits Back

Some time later, Nithya hit back and said that she did wanted a divorce as she could not afford to stay him any longer. She also said that Thadi Balaji wanted to separate her from their daughter.

Nithya's Shocking Claims

While speaking to Behindwoods, Nithya had claimed that she was not being able to get a divorce because of Thadi Balaji's celebrity status and added that the RJ has numerous influential contacts.

All in all, Nithya and Thadi Balaji's relationship is a lot murkier that most people would have imagined and it remains to be seen how things play out between them in the Bigg Boss House.