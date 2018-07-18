 »   »   »  Bigg Boss Tamil 2: Nithya Says That She Will NEVER Reunite With Balaji Post Her Exit From The Show

Nithya Dismisses Rumours Of Her Getting Back With Balaji

While speaking to Behindwoods, she said that she has no plans of getting back with Balaji and indicated that she is quite unhappy about the way he treated her on the show. She also made it clear that she would have given the matter some thought had she received some 'positive signs' from the RJ.

She Added...

"After he spoke wrong things to me inside the house, I made up my mind that I will not be reuniting with Balaji. I was sure to continue with the divorce. Over the past one year, he has assured me that he has changed. If he gave me positive signs inside the house, I might have changed my decision after 60-70 days, but that did not happen."

Balaji Tried To Ruin Nithya's Image On The Show

During the first couple of weeks, Balaji left no stone unturned to tarnish Nithya's image. He tried to portray her as a cold-hearted person who wasn't keen on giving him a chance to make things right. During one of the episodes, he even went to the extent of using some abusive language while talking about her.

Kamal Was Forced To Step In...

At one point, the equation between them became so disturbing that Kamal was forced to pull up Balaji. He told the RJ to mind his language and behave in a dignified way.

Nithya's Elimination Might Save Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2

The general feeling is that the Nithya-Balaji situation catered to the fantasies of a jilted lover. And, as a result, it came across as sexist. With Nithya gone, this problem has been solved. That said that done, we wish Nithya good luck for the future and hope that she finds plenty of success.