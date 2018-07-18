 »   »   »  Bigg Boss Tamil 2: Nithya Says That She Will NEVER Reunite With Balaji Post Her Exit From The Show

Related Articles
- Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 Episode 12: Thadi Balaji Abuses Nithya, No One Comes To Her Aid
- Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2: Here's Why The Nithya-Thadi Balaji Situation Is Creepy And Disturbing
- Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2: Nithya And Thadi Balaji's Relationship Is Murkier Than You Think
- Puneeth-Rachita, Sudeep-Nithya Menon & Other Most Awaited New Pairs Of KFI!
- Why Should Movies Have To Go Through Censors: Mani Ratnam
- AR Rahman out; Gautham Menon to reunite with Harris Jayaraj in NEP
- Will AR Rahman score music for Gautham Menon's NEP?
- AR Rahman out of Gautham Menon's NEP
- Nani steps into the shoes of Ram in Gautham Menon's film
- Why Ram walked out of Gautham Menon's film?
- Gautham Menon-Jeeva's Nithya to be launched on Aug 29
- Vellathooval releasing on Labour Day
When the Kamal Haasan-hosted Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 kicked off a month ago, the controversial RJ Thadi Balaji and his estranged wife Nithya grabbed plenty of attention because of obvious reasons. Most fans expected them to confront each other and create a scene in the house. However, this did not happen as Nithya made it a point to ignore the RJ. However, despite her best attempts, Balaji did manage to get under her skin because of his antics. And, needless to say, this resulted in a few uncomfortable situations.
Last week, Nithya was eliminated from Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 and this created a buzz amongst the fans. Following her exit from the show, rumours of her reuniting with Balaji began doing the rounds. While speaking to Behindwoods, Nithya reacted to these rumours in the most hard-hitting way possible.
Nithya Dismisses Rumours Of Her Getting Back With Balaji
While speaking to Behindwoods, she said that she has no plans of getting back with Balaji and indicated that she is quite unhappy about the way he treated her on the show. She also made it clear that she would have given the matter some thought had she received some 'positive signs' from the RJ.
She Added...
"After he spoke wrong things to me inside the house, I made up my mind that I will not be reuniting with Balaji. I was sure to continue with the divorce. Over the past one year, he has assured me that he has changed. If he gave me positive signs inside the house, I might have changed my decision after 60-70 days, but that did not happen."
Balaji Tried To Ruin Nithya's Image On The Show
During the first couple of weeks, Balaji left no stone unturned to tarnish Nithya's image. He tried to portray her as a cold-hearted person who wasn't keen on giving him a chance to make things right. During one of the episodes, he even went to the extent of using some abusive language while talking about her.
Kamal Was Forced To Step In...
At one point, the equation between them became so disturbing that Kamal was forced to pull up Balaji. He told the RJ to mind his language and behave in a dignified way.
Nithya's Elimination Might Save Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2
The general feeling is that the Nithya-Balaji situation catered to the fantasies of a jilted lover. And, as a result, it came across as sexist. With Nithya gone, this problem has been solved. That said that done, we wish Nithya good luck for the future and hope that she finds plenty of success.