 »   »   »  Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2, Sept 19 Preview: Aishwarya Looks Helpless As The Housemates Corner Her

The Kamal Haasan-hosted Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 is arguably one of the most controversial and talked-about shows on the small screen today. It has remained the top pick of the fans for nearly three months thanks to its bold content, unpredictable twists, interesting participants and gripping tasks. Moreover, unlike its predecessor, the current season is quite unhinged and this has made it the choice of the younger generation. Now, here is some awesome news for those who have been following the show on a daily basis.

The promo for the September 19, 2018, episode of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 has been released and it is pretty intense. In it, Aishwarya Dutta can be seen having a heated discussion with Thadi Balaji and the other contestants. Later, in the promo, we see the actress getting cornered by the other housemates.

Aishwarya looks quite vulnerable here and seems to be at the mercy of her fellow contestants. Reacting to the promo, a few fans posted favourable comments about her and indicated that she has their support.

Interestingly, Aishwarya has earned quite a bad reputation because of her numerous tantrums. In fact, some fans have even openly said that they want her to leave the show ASAP. It seems that tonight we'll get to see a different side of Aishwarya and this might help her get the sympathy of the audience.

On a related note, Bigg Boss Tamil season 2 is in its final stages and the next few episodes are going to be quite explosive. Enough said!