 »   »   »  Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 Sep 20 Preview: Aishwarya Receives A Surprising Compliment From This Person

There's no denying the fact that Bigg Boss Tamil season 2 has remained the top choice of the movie buffs for well over 3 months. The Kamal Haasan-hosted show features several wild twists and interesting participants and this has helped it win the 'TRP War' each and every week. Unlike the first season, the current one is quite unhinged and this has helped it click with 'Gen Y'. Now, here is exciting news for those who have been following the show religiously.

In an awesome development, the promo for the September 20, 2018, episode of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 has been released and it is pretty good. In it, Riythvika can be seen praising Aishwarya and saying that she has a cute smile. This is indeed quite an unexpected compliment and it is bound to create a great deal of buzz amongst the fans. One will have to watch tonight's episode in order to see how she reacts to this compliment.

Interestingly, Aishwarya has been one of the biggest highlights of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2. She has earned a bad reputation because of her tantrums. Quite a few fans are fed up of her. However, she has managed to survive the elimination nonetheless. It'll be worth watching if Aishwarya escapes eviction this time around as well.

On a related note, Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 is set to wind up in a few days and one can expect the next few days to be quite exciting. Enough said!