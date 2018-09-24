English
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2, Sept 24 Preview: Is A Surprise Eviction On The Cards?

    It's no secret that Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 has remained the hottest and most controversial TV shows for nearly three months. Just like the first season, the current one too features several twists, interesting contestants and engaging tasks. However, unlike its predecessor, Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 is quite raunchy and unhinged, and this has helped it become extremely popular with Gen Y. Now, here is some shocking news for those who have been following the show on a daily basis.

    Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2

    The promo for the September 24, 2018, episode of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 has been released and it's pretty shocking. In it, we see Ramya NSK and Vaishnavi entering the house and interacting with the contestants. Towards the end of the promo, we see the two revealing that one of the surviving housemates is going to be eliminated from the show tonight.

    As expected, this leaves the four 'survivors' in a state of shock. Interestingly, Aishwarya Dutta has slowly but surely become 'public enemy number 1' because of her tantrums. However, she has managed to survive eviction so far. It will be worth watching whether she gets eliminated tonight or not.

    On a related note, the show is all set to wind up and the finale is slated to take place on Sunday (September 30, 2018). One can expect the remaining few days to be pretty exciting. Enough said!

    Story first published: Monday, September 24, 2018, 17:51 [IST]
