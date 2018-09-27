English
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2, Sept 27 Preview: This Ex-contestant Enters The House Again

    There's no denying the fact that the Kamal Haasan-hosted Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 is one of the most popular and explosive reality shows on TV at present. It has remained the top choice of the fans for more than three months because of its engaging content, unpredictable format and unexpected twists. Just like the much-loved first season, the current one too has given us quite a few interesting and lovable contestants who have become household names. However, unlike the first instalment, Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 is completely unhinged and this has helped it click with the younger generation big time.

    Now, here is some awesome news for those who have been following the show on a regular basis. In an exciting development, the promo for the September 27, 2018, episode of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 has been released. And, needless to say, it is quite good. In it, we see Sendrayan return to the show and interact with the finalists.

    Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2

    He tells them about the pulse of the audience and this creates a buzz amongst the finalists. If this promo is anything to go by, tonight's episode might turn out to be quite a delightful affair.

    In case you did not know, Sendrayan had quite a controversial stay on Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 and grabbed plenty of attention because of his fight with the 'controversy queen' Aishwarya Dutta.

    On a related note, the show is set to come to an end this Sunday (September 30, 2018) and one can expect the remaining three days to be quite memorable.

