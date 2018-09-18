 »   »   »  Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 September 18 Preview, Aishwarya Gets Injured During A Task?

There no denying the fact that Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 is one of the most keenly-followed and controversial shows on TV today. Hosted by the veteran actor Kamal Haasan, it has remained the top pick of the fans for well over two months thanks to its bold content and unpredictable twists. Just like the much-loved first season, the current one too has been quite an intense affair. However, things have been a lot more unhinged this time around.

Now, here is the latest update about the show. The promo for the September 18, 2018 episode of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 has been released and it is quite shocking. In it, Aishwarya Dutta can be seen crying. She seems to be in some physical pain and watching her cry is indeed heartbreaking. The lovely lady apparently hurt herself during a task. One is likely to get some clarity on this tonight when the whole episode airs.

Interestingly, Aishwarya has had quite a turbulent stay in the house. She has fought with everyone including her friend Yashika and this has given her a bad reputation. Several fans are sick of her antics and want her to leave the house ASAP. However, she has survived despite this. It will be worth watching if she ultimately makes it to the finale.

On a related note, Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 is in its final stages and one can expect the coming episodes to be quite explosive. Any and everything is possible. Enough said!

