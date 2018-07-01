 »   »   »  Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2: Shruti To Join Kamal Haasan On The Show

The Kamal Haasan-hosted Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 kicked off on June 16, 2018, much to the delight of the fans. And, it seems to have become the talk of the town in no time. Just like the highly successful first season, the second season too features an interesting mix of contestants and several twists. However, unlike the first season, the current one is wilder and completely unhinged. In under two weeks, Bigg Boss Tamil season 2 has redefined the tenets of the Tellyworld and biggest the hottest show on TV

Now, the buzz surrounding Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 is set to reach new heights. The lovely Shruti Haasan will join her dad for the Sunday(July 1,2018) episode of the show. In the latest promo, the Vedalam star can be seen interacting with the contestants and having a blast. Her energy levels are awesome and this helps her add a new dimension to the show. We are sure, her playful rapport with the contestants will be a treat for the viewers.

Interestingly, Shruti shares a lovely rapport with Kamal and has been quite vocal in praising his work. Last year, she had praised his hosting style much to the delight of the movie buffs.

On a related note, this is busy time for Kamal as well as Shruti. The Mumbai Xpress star will soon be seen in Vishwaroopam 2. A spy-thriller, it is slated to hit the screens this August and has been directed by the actor himself. It also features Andrea Jeremiah and Pooja Kumar in the lead. The supporting cast features names such as Waheeda Rahman and Rahul Bose.

He also has Sabash Naidu and Indian 2 in his kitty. Sabash Naidu is a spy-comedy and has been on hold for a while. Indian 2 is a sequel to the 1996 hit Indian and will be directed by ace film-maker S Shankar.

Shruti will be seen alongside Kamal in Sabash Naidu. She also has a Hindi film in her kitty.

So, did you like the promo? Comments, please!