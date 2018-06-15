 »   »   »  Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2: Stars Who Are Rumoured To Be Part Of Kamal Haasan's Show

Last year, veteran Tamil star Kamal Haasan hosted the inaugural season of Bigg Boss Tamil and made his TV debut. As expected, the 'Ulaga Nayagan' did a splendid job and left the fans asking for more. He used the show as a platform to express his views on a host of burning issues and this created a buzz amongst the audience.

Bigg Boss Tamil proved to be a trendsetter and redefined the tenets of Tamil TV. The show also gave us a gem of a person in Oviya, who became the sweetheart of Tamil Nadu. In fact, such was her impact that terms like 'Oviya Army' became the order of the day. Her sweet romance with Aarav too grabbed plenty of attention and became a hot topic of discussion.

Now, Bigg Boss mania is set to grip Tamil Nadu again. Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 is all set to begin on June 17, 2018. And, just like the first season, it is going to be hosted by Kamal Haasan. As expected, most fans are dying to know the names of the contestants. And, this has led to some wild speculation.

With Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 upon us, here is a look at some celebs who have been linked to the show.

Raai Laxmi A few days ago, it was rumoured that Raai Laxmi would be participating in Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2. And, as expected, this sent the actress' fans into a state of frenzy. However, Raai Laxmi soon made it clear that there was no truth behind the rumour. igg Boss Tamil Season 2: Stars Who Are Rumoured To Be Part Of Kamal Haasan's Show Shortly after Arya wrapped up Enga Veetu Mapillai, rumours of him participating in Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 began doing the rounds much to the delight of his fans. As he has not responded to the rumours yet, there might be some truth to them. This is a wait and watch situation. Mumtaj According to report in Times of India, actress Mumtaj has agreed to participate in Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 and add a new dimension to her career. However, according to her brother, she has no plans of being a part of the show. Kasthuri The buzz is that Kasthuri will be participating in Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2. While this has sent her die-hard fans into a state of frenzy, the actress is yet to comment on the issue. It seems that this mystery will be solved only when the names of the contestants are announced by the makers. Srinivasan During an interview with Behindwoods, Tamil actor Srinivasan indicated that he would be participating in Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 and added that the 'jail room' is meant only for him. It remains to be seen whether he actually enters the Bigg Boss house.