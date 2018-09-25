English
 Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2: Thadi Balaji And Yashika Eliminated From The Show

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2: Thadi Balaji And Yashika Eliminated From The Show

By
    It is an open secret that the Kamal Haasan-hosted Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 is one of the most popular and successful shows on TV right now. Hosted by actor-director Kamal Haasan, it has remained the top pick of the fans for nearly three months because of its bold content, wild twists and dramatic showdowns. Unlike the first season, the current one is quite unhinged and this has helped it become quite popular with 'Gen Y'. Now, here is some news for all you Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 fans out there.

    Yashika and Thadi Balaji were eliminated from Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 this week during the 'Double Elimination' episodes.

    Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2

    Interestingly, both these individuals have had an eventful stay on the show so far. During the initial episodes, Balaji grabbed plenty of attention because of his shocking attitude towards his estranged wife Nithya. He also ruffled a few feathers because of his foul language.

    Similarly, Yashika became the talk of the town because of her 'affair' with Mahat. The Mankatha actor proposed to him on the show days before his exit. Yashika had also grabbed plenty of unwanted attention during the first week when she claimed that the housemates were ill-treating her as she was not a native speaker of Tamil.

    On a related note, Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 is all set to wind up in a week and one can expect the last week to be quite captivating. In other words, the fans should expect the unexpected!

    Read: Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2: These Photos Of Yashika Anand Are Simply Stunning!

