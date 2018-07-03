English
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2: These Photos Of Yashika Anand Are Simply Stunning!

    Earlier this year, actress Yashika Anand became the talk of the town thanks to her bold antics in the surprise hit Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuththu. The film featured a raunchy plot and helped the young lady become the sweetheart of the fans. At present, the teenager is participating in Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2. And, needless to say, she has already grabbed plenty of attention for a variety of reasons. During the first week, she found herself in the limelight when she claimed that she has a boyfriend. Similarly, over the next few days, she grabbed eyeballs because of her friendship with Aishwarya Dutta.

    yashika anand, bigg boss tamil season 2

    With Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 in full swing and Yashika winning hearts, here is a look at some stunning photos of the cool youngster.

    Yashika Is Swag Personified

    Yashika looks smoking hot in these awesome photo. Her swag is hard miss! The actress' confident body language gels with her stunning look and ups its recall value in a big way.

    Yashika In a Quirky Mood

    The teenager can be seen chilling like a boss in this 'unseen' photo. Her quirky expressions gel with her cool look. We are sure that this photo would make several young men go weak at the knees!

    Hello, Ms Beach Babe!

    In this lovely photo, Yashika can be seen chilling on a beach and turning up the heat. It goes without saying that her 'beach babe' avatar is a treat for the fans.

    Smiling Beauty!

    Yashika's priceless smile is the biggest highlight of this photo and might just make the fans like her even more. That's how you make an impact!

    Graceful!

    The young lady's grace is the USP of her candid avatar in this super-cool photo. It seems, the diva is quite a pro at making young hearts skip a beat.

    So, did you like these photos of Yashika? Tell us in the space below.

