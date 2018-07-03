 »   »   »  Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2: These Photos Of Yashika Anand Are Simply Stunning!

Related Articles
- Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 Day 16: The 'Ex Factor' Wrecks Aishwarya-Shariq's Relationship
- Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2: Aishwarya Dutta and Yashika Anand Face An Unexpected Problem
- Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2: Yashika Anand Makes A Revelation, Shariq Calls Aishwarya Dutta Chubby
- Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2: Why Yashika Anand Might Become The Sweetheart Of The Viewers!
- Kamal Speaks Against Caste, Gets Trolled Because Of Shruti's 'Iyengar' Remark
- Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 Weekend Recap: Mamathi Chari Gets Evicted; Kamal Lashes Out At Thadi Balaji
- Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2: Shruti To Join Kamal Haasan On The Show
- Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2: Kamal Haasan’s Show Runs Into Trouble With The Fringe
- Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 Episode 12: Thadi Balaji Abuses Nithya, No One Comes To Her Aid
- Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 Episode 11: Mumtaz Behaves Like A Brat, Aishwarya-Yashika Turn Up The Heat
- Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 Day 9: Mahat Turns Up The Heat As He Gets Into Bed With Yashika & Aishwarya
- Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2: These Hilarious Memes Are Too Good To Be Missed
Earlier this year, actress Yashika Anand became the talk of the town thanks to her bold antics in the surprise hit Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuththu. The film featured a raunchy plot and helped the young lady become the sweetheart of the fans. At present, the teenager is participating in Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2. And, needless to say, she has already grabbed plenty of attention for a variety of reasons. During the first week, she found herself in the limelight when she claimed that she has a boyfriend. Similarly, over the next few days, she grabbed eyeballs because of her friendship with Aishwarya Dutta.
With Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 in full swing and Yashika winning hearts, here is a look at some stunning photos of the cool youngster.
Yashika Is Swag Personified
Yashika looks smoking hot in these awesome photo. Her swag is hard miss! The actress' confident body language gels with her stunning look and ups its recall value in a big way.
Yashika In a Quirky Mood
The teenager can be seen chilling like a boss in this 'unseen' photo. Her quirky expressions gel with her cool look. We are sure that this photo would make several young men go weak at the knees!
Hello, Ms Beach Babe!
In this lovely photo, Yashika can be seen chilling on a beach and turning up the heat. It goes without saying that her 'beach babe' avatar is a treat for the fans.
Smiling Beauty!
Yashika's priceless smile is the biggest highlight of this photo and might just make the fans like her even more. That's how you make an impact!
Graceful!
The young lady's grace is the USP of her candid avatar in this super-cool photo. It seems, the diva is quite a pro at making young hearts skip a beat.
So, did you like these photos of Yashika? Tell us in the space below.
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.