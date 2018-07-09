 »   »   »  Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 Weekend Recap: Kamal Rebukes Aishwarya-Yashika; Ananth Gets Evicted

Kamal Rebukes Yashika-Aishwarya

While interacting with the housemates, Kamal indicated that he was unhappy with Aishwarya and Yashika for behaving in an inappropriate manner. He also that the contestants should remember that people of all ages watch Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2.

Nithya-Thadi Balaji Impress Kamal

Last week, we saw Nithya and Thadi Balaji set aside their differences and behave maturely. On Sunday, the Hey Ram actor praised the two for their sensible behaviour and this created a buzz amongst the fans

Ananth Gets Evicted

After interacting with the contestants, Kamal revealed that voice trainer Ananth Vaidyanathan had been evicted from the show and would have to leave the house immediately. Needless to say, this created a buzz in the house and left the viewers in a state of shock. Interestingly, the general feeling was that Mumtaz would be the one to be evicted and this made Ananth's elimination even more shocking.

Ananth Has The Last Laugh

Kamal told Ananth to send one contestant to solitary confinement before leaving the show. Following this, the voice trainer chose Ponnambalam and lashed out at him for using foul language against women.

Kamal Defends Ponnambalam

Before bringing the episode to a close, Kamal defended Ponnambalam and said that Ananth's decision was not right as the actor had already apologised for his vulgar remarks. He also added that Ananth had behaved like a 'grandfather'.