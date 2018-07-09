English
 »   »   »  Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 Weekend Recap: Kamal Rebukes Aishwarya-Yashika; Ananth Gets Evicted

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 Weekend Recap: Kamal Rebukes Aishwarya-Yashika; Ananth Gets Evicted

Written By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    The Kamal Haasan-hosted Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 kicked off on June 16, 2018 much to the delight of the fans. And, it became the talk of the town in no time. Three weeks in, the show continues to dominate the small screen and the buzz around it is unlikely to die down anytime soon. Yesterday(July 8, 2018), Kamal appeared on the show and interacted with the contestants. 

    He weighed in on their behaviour and gave them his frank opinion on a host of important matters. Here's a look at what happened during the Sunday episode of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2.

    Kamal Rebukes Yashika-Aishwarya

    While interacting with the housemates, Kamal indicated that he was unhappy with Aishwarya and Yashika for behaving in an inappropriate manner. He also that the contestants should remember that people of all ages watch Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2.

    Nithya-Thadi Balaji Impress Kamal

    Last week, we saw Nithya and Thadi Balaji set aside their differences and behave maturely. On Sunday, the Hey Ram actor praised the two for their sensible behaviour and this created a buzz amongst the fans

    Ananth Gets Evicted

    After interacting with the contestants, Kamal revealed that voice trainer Ananth Vaidyanathan had been evicted from the show and would have to leave the house immediately. Needless to say, this created a buzz in the house and left the viewers in a state of shock. Interestingly, the general feeling was that Mumtaz would be the one to be evicted and this made Ananth's elimination even more shocking.

    Ananth Has The Last Laugh

    Kamal told Ananth to send one contestant to solitary confinement before leaving the show. Following this, the voice trainer chose Ponnambalam and lashed out at him for using foul language against women.

    Kamal Defends Ponnambalam

    Before bringing the episode to a close, Kamal defended Ponnambalam and said that Ananth's decision was not right as the actor had already apologised for his vulgar remarks. He also added that Ananth had behaved like a 'grandfather'.

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue