 »   »   »  Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 Weekend Recap: Kamal Rebukes Aishwarya-Yashika; Ananth Gets Evicted

The Kamal Haasan-hosted Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 kicked off on June 16, 2018 much to the delight of the fans. And, it became the talk of the town in no time. Three weeks in, the show continues to dominate the small screen and the buzz around it is unlikely to die down anytime soon. Yesterday(July 8, 2018), Kamal appeared on the show and interacted with the contestants.
He weighed in on their behaviour and gave them his frank opinion on a host of important matters. Here's a look at what happened during the Sunday episode of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2.
Kamal Rebukes Yashika-Aishwarya
While interacting with the housemates, Kamal indicated that he was unhappy with Aishwarya and Yashika for behaving in an inappropriate manner. He also that the contestants should remember that people of all ages watch Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2.
Nithya-Thadi Balaji Impress Kamal
Last week, we saw Nithya and Thadi Balaji set aside their differences and behave maturely. On Sunday, the Hey Ram actor praised the two for their sensible behaviour and this created a buzz amongst the fans
Ananth Gets Evicted
After interacting with the contestants, Kamal revealed that voice trainer Ananth Vaidyanathan had been evicted from the show and would have to leave the house immediately. Needless to say, this created a buzz in the house and left the viewers in a state of shock. Interestingly, the general feeling was that Mumtaz would be the one to be evicted and this made Ananth's elimination even more shocking.
Ananth Has The Last Laugh
Kamal told Ananth to send one contestant to solitary confinement before leaving the show. Following this, the voice trainer chose Ponnambalam and lashed out at him for using foul language against women.
Kamal Defends Ponnambalam
Before bringing the episode to a close, Kamal defended Ponnambalam and said that Ananth's decision was not right as the actor had already apologised for his vulgar remarks. He also added that Ananth had behaved like a 'grandfather'.
