 »   »   »  Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 Weekend Recap: Mamathi Chari Gets Evicted; Kamal Lashes Out At Thadi Balaji

Actor-director Kamal Haasan is one of the biggest names in Tamil cinema and enjoys a strong fan following because of his outspoken nature. At present, the 'Ulaga Nayagan' is busy hosting Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2. The controversial reality show kicked off last month, much to the delight of the fans. And, it seems to have become the talk of the town in no time. Just like the successful first season, the second one too is quite gripping and features several interesting contestants. The action has been pretty unhinged so far. And, not surprisingly, things reached the next level over the weekend. Here is a look at how the action unfolded on Saturday(June 30, 2018) and Sunday(July 1, 2018).
Mamathi Chari Gets Evicted
During the Sunday episode, Kamal revealed that TV personality Mamathi Chari had been voted out by the viewers and would have to exit the show. Needless to say, this created a buzz in the house and left the lady's supporters in a state of shock. Mamathi kept a relatively low profile on Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 and the feeling is that she might have been able to make an impact had she been on the show longer.
Shruti's Rocking Performance
Shruti joined 'appa' Kamal for the Sunday episode and interacted with the contestants. The 3 actress also rendered a song from Vishwaroopam 2 for those in attendance. As expected, her rocking act left the fans asking for more and proved that she is a rockstar.
Kamal Gives Thadi Balaji An Earful
During the Saturday episode, Kamal lashed out at Thadi Balaji for using filthy language on the show and pointed out that even children watch Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2.
"I have endured heartbreaks during the breakups but I never spoke badly about anyone after," he added.
Kamal Cracks The Whip On Mumtaz
Last week, Mumtaz had behaved like a brat and removed her mic much to the shock of the other housemates. On Saturday, Kamal lashed out at her for breaking a crucial rule and reminded her that violations of the law will not go unpunished.
"Exceptions will not become a norm. Violation of the law will not go unpunished," revealed the veteran star.
