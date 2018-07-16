 »   »   »  Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 Weekend Recap: Nithya Gets Eliminated From Kamal Haasan's Show

Nithya Gets Eliminated!

As it so happens, Kamal appeared on the show yesterday(July 15,2018) and interacted with the contestants. He weighed in on the events in the house and also had some fun with the contestants. Thereafter, the Hey Ram star revealed that Nithya had been voted out of the show and would hence have to leave the house. As expected this left many of the contestants heartbroken.

A Shocker!

Interestingly, many fans were a bit surprised by Nithya's elimination. The general feeling was that Yashika would be eliminated this week as she seemed to have ticked off the audience courtesy her growing friendship with Mahat.

Nithya Was Winning The Love Of The Fans...

Unlike the other contestants, Nithya is not a celebrity or a public. She married Thadi Balaji and had a fallout with the RJ some time ago. Being a 'commoner', she was pretty much the underdog on Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2. While the fans found her to be a bit irritating at first, they warmed up to her in the later episodes. And, this makes her eviction even more shocking. It seems that it is impossible for one to understand the mood of the public!

She Had An Eventful Stint On Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2

Nithya's stay in the house was a rather eventful. Initially, her estranged husband Thadi Balaji tried to get into her good books again. However, soon it became clear that he was playing a dirty game and trying to destroy his wife's reputation. In fact, at one point, things became so murky that Kamal was forced to give the RJ a piece of his mind. Luckily, over time, things improved and they managed to set aside their differences. In fact, last week, Kamal too had praised them for behaving maturely.