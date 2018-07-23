 »   »   »  Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 Weekend Recap: Ramya NSK Gets Evicted From Kamal Haasan's Show!

Ramya Gets Evicted

Host Kamal Haasan appeared on the Sunday episode of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 and interacted with the contestants. Thereafter, the Hey Ram actor revealed that the noted singer Ramya NSK had been eliminated from the show and would hence have to leave the house immediately. As expected, this left the other contestants in a state of shock.

The Fans Are Unhappy About Her Exit

Most fans seemed to be quite unhappy about her elimination and felt that it was an absolute shocker. Some of them even took to Twitter and said that the show was 'fake'. They also made it clear that for them, Ramya NSK was the 'real winner'.

Kamal Praises Ramya NSK

During her stint on Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2, Ramya NSK had won the respect of her fellow contestants thanks to her balanced behaviour. Barring the occasional outburst, she was as cool as a cucumber and behaved in a mature way. Post her exit, Kamal praised her for her mature behaviour on the show.

Kamal Said

"Maybe your character seemed boring inside the Bigg Boss house, but in the real world it is and will be interesting for sure."

The Game Is On

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 is slowly but surely moving towards the business end. Sweethearts Aishwarya, Janani and Yashika are still on the show. Similarly, the likes of Ponnambalam and Thadi Balaji too have upped their game. As such, the coming weeks are going to be quite exciting!