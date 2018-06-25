 »   »   »  Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2: Why The Kamal Haasan's Show Reigned Supreme On Week 1!

Related Articles
Last year, veteran actor Kamal Haasan added a new dimension to his career when he hosted the controversial reality show Bigg Boss Tamil and left the audience asking for more. Now, nearly a year later, the 'Ulaga Nayagan' is ruling the small screen again. Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 kicked off last week much to the delight of his die-hard fans. And, it has become the hottest thing on TV in no time. Judging by the events that occurred during the show's opening week, it is clear that the viewers are in for a quite a wild ride.
With Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 reigning supreme, here is a look why the show absolutely rocks.
Kamal Haasan At His Best
Kamal's association with the show has gone a long way in helping Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 click with the audience. As a host, he is quite spontaneous and this is arguably his biggest asset. Being a veteran, the star is also quite good at making the contestants feel at ease. At same time, he doesn't hesitate to give them a piece of his mind and this adds to the unpredictable nature of the show.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 Features Interesting Contestants
Unlike its Telugu counterpart, Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 features some rather controversial celebs. Needless to say, this helped it create the right noises during the first week. The outspoken Yashika Anand, controversial RJ Thadi Balaji and his estranged wife Nithya are just some of the contestants who have become the talk of the town in just a few days. One can also expect the other contestants to show their true colours in the near future.
It is Totally Unhinged
In a shocking development, Janani and Aishwarya Dutta recently locked lips on Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 and set the temperatures soaring. The act caught the fans off guard and confirmed that anything is possible on the show.
Love Is In The Air
As seen on the weekend episode, Shariq told Aishwarya that he is quite fond of her and pretty much confirmed that he is in love with the Bengali girl. Similarly, during an earlier episode, Yashika had told the camera that she has a boyfriend and created a buzz amongst the fans. All in all, one week in, love is indeed in the air and days ahead are likely to be quite exciting.
