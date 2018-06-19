 »   »   »  Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2: Why Yashika Anand Might Become Tamil Sweetheart Of The Viewers!

Last year, the controversial reality show Bigg Boss Tamil redefined the very tenets of the television industry and became talk of the town. The Kamal Haasan-hosted show featured everything, right from twists to some sweet romance, and left the fans asking for more. Now, Bigg Boss mania has gripped Tamil Nadu again.

The eagerly-awaited Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 went on air on Sunday(June 17, 2018) much to the delight of the fans. The second season 2, just like the first one, is being hosted by Kamal and features a nice mix of contestants. Needless to say, all contestants are bound to bring something special to the table and make the show a compelling watch.

However, the one contestant who might make a stronger impact than the others is actress Yashika Anand. The young girl is quite a feisty character and could become the darling of Tamil Nadu in no time. Here is a look at four factors that are likely to make her the biggest newsmaker on Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2.

She Is Outspoken Last month Yashika became the talk of the town when she spoke about the taboo topic of pre- marital sex and said that it is perfectly fine if a woman loses her virginity before marriage. If she drops such a bombshell on TV then she is likely to grab plenty of attention. Yashika Knows How To Spice It Up In an interview given to Indiaglitz, Yashika had spoken about watching p*rn for the first time and added that she was caught in the act. Needless to say, these comments had created a buzz in Kollywood and proved that Yashika does not like to keep secrets. It will be worth watching if she shares some 'dirty secrets' on the show. The Mia Khalifa Comparison Yashika became the sweetheart of Kollywood because of her bold scenes in the adult-comedy Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuththu. In fact, such was the craze surrounding her that some fans even compared her to the controversial former adult actress Mia Khalifa. This alone makes her an enigma. She Is The Youngest Of The Lot The 18-year-old Yashika is the youngest contestant on Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2. And, this makes her the 'dark horse'. It will be worth watching how she deals with the twists and mind games which are going to be an integral part of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2.

