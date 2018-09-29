 »   »   »  Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2: Riythvika To Win the Title? Aishwarya To Be Runner Up?

Riythvika To Win The Show?

According to a leading website, Riythvika is going to be declared the winner of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 this Sunday. If this indeed happens then it bound to create a great deal of buzz in the industry.

A Big Surprise?

Unlike the other three finalists(Janani, Vijayalakshmi and Aishwarya), Riythvika has had a rather non-controversial stay on Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2. She hasn't had too many fights nor is she someone who can be called a ‘tantrum queen'. As such, if she ends winning the show/title, it might leave a section of the audience a bit surprised.

Aishwarya To Be The Runner Up?

The website further states that Aishwarya is going to emerge as the runner up. The Bengali lady was the resident ‘drama queen' of this season and fought with practically everyone, right from Balaji to Sendrayan. Her behaviour had made her ‘public enemy number 1' and this seems to have cost her the title.

To Conclude...

If these reports are anything to go by then the finale episode of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 is going to be an exciting affair. Regardless of what happens on the final episode, the current season of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 has given us quite a few shocking and unforgettable moments. In doing so, it has redefined the tenets of Tamil TV. Enough said!