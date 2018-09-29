 »   »   »  Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2: Riythvika To Win the Title? Aishwarya To Be Runner Up?

Related Articles
- Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 Finale Weekend: Janani Gets Evicted!
-
- Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2, Sept 28 Preview: Ex-contestants Return And Chill With The Finalists
- Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2, Sept 27 Preview: This Ex-contestant Enters The House Again
- Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2, Sep 25 Preview: Aishwarya Says That Only This Ex-Housemate Matters To Her
- Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2, Sept 24 Preview: Is A Surprise Eviction On The Cards?
- Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2: Thadi Balaji And Yashika Eliminated From The Show
vThe Kamal Haasan-hosted Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 is beyond the shadow of a doubt, one of the most popular and unpredictable shows on TV today. It has remained the top pick of the fans for more three months because of its explosive content, intriguing twists and impressive presentation. Just like the first season, the current one too has helped a host of relatively smalers stars become household names. However, unlike the much-loved first season, Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 has proved to be a totally unhinged affair and this has helped it pulverise its completion each and every week.
The show is all set to conclude and the finale is slated to take place tomorrow(September 30, 2018). Now, here is an exciting update abut Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2.
Riythvika To Win The Show?
According to a leading website, Riythvika is going to be declared the winner of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 this Sunday. If this indeed happens then it bound to create a great deal of buzz in the industry.
A Big Surprise?
Unlike the other three finalists(Janani, Vijayalakshmi and Aishwarya), Riythvika has had a rather non-controversial stay on Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2. She hasn't had too many fights nor is she someone who can be called a ‘tantrum queen'. As such, if she ends winning the show/title, it might leave a section of the audience a bit surprised.
Aishwarya To Be The Runner Up?
The website further states that Aishwarya is going to emerge as the runner up. The Bengali lady was the resident ‘drama queen' of this season and fought with practically everyone, right from Balaji to Sendrayan. Her behaviour had made her ‘public enemy number 1' and this seems to have cost her the title.
To Conclude...
If these reports are anything to go by then the finale episode of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 is going to be an exciting affair. Regardless of what happens on the final episode, the current season of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 has given us quite a few shocking and unforgettable moments. In doing so, it has redefined the tenets of Tamil TV. Enough said!
Read: Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2: Mumtaz To Be Eliminated This Week?